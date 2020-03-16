Lake Havasu City’s response to the coronavirus outbreak is fluid as information and recommendations have changed seemingly every hour in the past couple days.
In accordance with recommendations from national, state and local health agencies over the weekend, Lake Havasu City announced that it would be canceling all city functions of 50 or more people on Monday morning, but by the end of the day the city revised its procedures to eliminate all events expected to attract 10 or more people until further notice due to updated recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control.
“Together, we are following the guidelines of CDC, Arizona Department of Health Services, and the Mohave County Public Health Department to ensure a collaborative approach to communicate factual information to our citizens,” said Lake Havasu City Mayor Cal Sheehy in a press release. “It is important that we remain calm in the face of this ever-changing situation. At this time, I remind all citizens to practice good hygiene. Please wash your hands frequently and cover your nose and mouth when sneezing or coughing. And, if you are feeling under the weather, please stay home.”
More changes are likely on their way in the weeks and months ahead as city officials said they are relying on health experts’ recommendations to determine appropriate steps to take as the situation continues to develop.
“We are following the guidance as distributed by the CDC, by the Arizona Department of Health Services, and the Mohave County Department of Public Health,” said Lake Havasu City Manager Jess Knudson Monday morning. “We learned yesterday that in addition to the closure of schools in the State of Arizona that the recommendation coming from the CDC and the governor’s office is that events that include a number of participants over 50 should be canceled. So we are following suit with those recommendations from the experts.”
As a result, Lake Havasu City announced that it is canceling Teen Break, which was scheduled to kick off on Monday. The city also closed the Community Center and the Aquatic Center, and put a halt to tours of fire stations in order to eliminate gatherings of 50 or more. The CDC revised its recommendation to limit gatherings to no more than 10 people Monday afternoon, and Havasu responded quickly with a press release announcing how the city plans to respond to the more restrictive recommendations.
According to the release, the Justice and Municipal Courts will limit lobby access and will be serving only scheduled hearings, warrants, and order of protection. Correspondence and filings to the courts can be placed directly in the drop-box or mailed. Additionally, the city announced all events, activities, and meetings scheduled on city properties and in city facilities that exceed the current CDC recommendation of 10 people are canceled until further notice. The release says all prepaid temporary business licenses will be refunded.
City meetings that have been canceled include this month’s Airport Advisory Board meeting, the Parks and Recreation Board meeting, and the City Council meeting scheduled for March 24.
As of Monday morning, all the city’s departments were functioning as normal and Knudson said there were no disruptions to other city services.
Knudson said that the situation remains fluid, however, and changes in procedures and operations will be made as recommended.
“We trust the experts – so the World Health Organization, the CDC, the state as well as the county experts,” Knudson said. “We are following their guidance and we trust their expertise. That is our source for information, and that is how we determine our decisions moving forward.”
