The Lake Havasu City Council is going digital as it works out how to hold its meetings while complying with social distancing guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control.
City Manager Jess Knudson said he expects the City Council meeting on Tuesday to take place as scheduled, but it will operate a little differently than usual. Like the Mohave County Board of Supervisors and the Lake Havasu Unified School District, the council will be closing its doors to eliminate physical public access to its meetings but the public is invited to watch or listen in live, and to submit questions and comments about items up for public hearing ahead of time.
“It is a very unfortunate set of circumstances, but for us to comply with the CDC guidelines in terms of social distancing and avoidance of large groups, we are asking the residents to follow the City Council meeting,” Knudson said. “They can watch it live on channel 4, they can watch it live on the city’s website, and we will also be arranging for a phone number that people can call and listen live to that meeting.”
Knudson said there will be no call to the public at the upcoming meeting, but citizens can email the city comments and questions about any item up for public hearing to be read into the record. Knudson said emails should be sent to cityclerk@lhcaz.gov at least an hour before the start of the meeting.
The agenda for the meeting is still being put together, but will be published on the city’s website by the end of the week. The agenda will also include more information about how the meeting will be conducted, how to submit comments, and what phone number to call to listen in.
The City Council last convened on March 10, less than a week before the CDC issued guidelines to limit gatherings to 10 people or fewer. Since then the response to the coronavirus pandemic has kicked up locally and across the country. The City Council meeting on March 24 was canceled along with many other events throughout town. City officials said they determined that nothing on the agenda was time-sensitive before deciding to cancel the meeting last month.
Although the City Council has not been able to meet publically for weeks councilmembers say that they have been keeping busy as the coronavirus crisis has kicked up – even if they have been somewhat isolated.
“I have been working every day from home and do not have much interaction with other members of the Council as we strive to follow proper law and protocol,” said councilmember David Lane.
Councilmember Michele Lin said she has been answering lots of calls and emails from citizens recently. She said the City Council has been kept well informed by participating in conference calls with the mayor, city manager, and other agencies, and councilmembers have been allowed to listen in on calls between Mayor Cal Sheehy and Gov. Doug Ducey.
“As leaders it is our job to be calm, honest, and transparent with our constituents,” Lin said. “It is important for the public to know that we are asking your questions, expressing your concerns, and we are working hard to come up with safeguards to keep our community strong and safe from this virus.”
Councilmember Gordon Groat said he has been following information about the coronavirus since reports started to surface about the virus in China and has spent much of his time since the last City Council meeting working with the Tri-City Council of mayors, city managers, first responders and health care workers to shape a regional response.
He said personal protective equipment is one of the biggest issues for healthcare workers, and the Tri-City Council is exploring ways to extend the lifespan of PPE through sterilization and reuse. He said he has also asked the Mohave County Public Health Department to work with hospitals to establish bed, ICU and ventilator counts.
“I felt that would be our most effective way to understand the true scope of our medical situation since testing has been a challenge,” Groat said. “It also salts the field for us to transfer resources between regional hospitals as required.”
As Vice Mayor, Lane is second-in-command on the City Council and would step into the role of mayor in the event Sheehy fell ill or was otherwise unable to fulfill the duties of the office. Lane said he has been in daily contact with Mayor Cal Sheehy, but noted that they have been avoiding meeting in person.
“He keeps me apprised of the decisions he makes as well as his daily dealings with the public and other elected officials at the state and federal level,” Lane said. “When appropriate he asks for my input and ideas whenever he must make a decision that will affect the public. We discuss what is happening today, tomorrow and into the future… He keeps me well informed should he get sick and I need to step up.”
Lin said there hasn’t been much discussion about regular city business that would usually be the center of attention this time of year. Instead, everyone’s attention has been on the pandemic. But Tuesday’s City Council meeting will be an opportunity to return to some sort of normalcy.
“I am looking forward to getting back to our normal city council sessions and continuing with discussions on the upcoming budget,” Lin said.
In addition to City Council meetings, Knudson said council boards and commissions will also resume meetings following a similar format.
