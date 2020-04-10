The Lake Havasu City Council will get back to work on Tuesday as it moves ahead with virtual meetings to comply with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control.
It will be the first meeting for the City Council since March 10, before the current coronavirus pandemic started to pick up steam. At the meeting, starting Tuesday at 6 p.m., doors will be closed to the public due to guidelines from the CDC limiting gatherings to 10 or fewer people. Instead citizens are invited to follow along live on TV, online, or by phone.
The call to the public has been suspended for the virtual meetings, but citizens are invited to comment on any item up for public hearing. Comments must be received at least an hour prior to the scheduled start of the meeting.
The council will get an update on the local response to the pandemic from Mohave County Department of Public Health Director Denise Burley.
There are a total of four items up for public hearing in the upcoming meeting including a series #10 liquor license for the Pizza Hut on Kiowa Boulevard North, awarding a contract to KEAR Civil Corporation to increase capacity at Mulberry Wastewater Treatment Plant, award a bid to Premier Backhoe, Inc. for the Water Conservation and Re-Use Improvement Project, and to approve a sole source purchase from DC Frost Associates, Inc. for upgrades at the Island and Mulberry wastewater treatment plants.
There are also a total of 10 items on the consent agenda for Tuesday’s meeting, including approving the final plat for 46 storage units at Toy Storage at The Foothills, and a final plat for Mastros Condos to create 10 residential townhouse condominiums.
The full agenda is available online at lakehavasucity.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
Boards and commissions
The Planning and Zoning Commission will also be back in action next week with a meeting Wednesday at 9 a.m.
There will be two items up for public hearing at the meeting, both dealing with the same proposed development.
AZ Quik Stop is asking for permission to expand a portion of AZ Auto Spa, a carwash, onto a currently vacant property at 3207 Maricopa Avenue. The expansion would include self-serve wash bays and a 3,000 square foot C-store with 12 gas pumps and a gas canopy. The business would need six additional employees, and operate seven days a week from 5 a.m. until 12 p.m. AZ Quik Stop has requested an amendment to remove the lots in question from the Parking-In-Common-Masterplan in the Commercial Southgate District. It is also requesting a conditional use permit for the three-bay self-service car wash.
Lake Havasu City has posted notices that its Airport Advisory Board meeting scheduled for Wednesday, and the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board meeting scheduled for April 27 have both been canceled.
HOW TO FOLLOW LIVE:
Watch
• Channel 4
• https://lakehavasucity.calendar.aspx, click on “Calendar,” look for City Council meeting and date and click on “In Progress” in the “Video” column.
Call in by phone
• Phone number: 1-888-240-2560
• Meeting ID: 938 418 435
HOW TO COMMENT:
• The call to the public is suspended for the meeting, so only comments specifically pertaining to public hearing items will be accepted. See the agenda for more information about public hearing items.
• Email comments to cityclerk@lhcaz.gov
• Comments must be received at least an hour prior to the scheduled start time.
