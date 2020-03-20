The Lake Havasu City hall lobby is closed to the public effective Monday, until further notice, because of coronavirus concerns. City services are still available via phone, email, and on our website at www.lhcaz.gov
Utility payments
Payments may be made at the city’s website or by phone using a card or check by calling 928-453-4146, or by using the drive-up drop-box on the east-side of city hall.
Building /Construction/Zoning/Code Enforcement Services
For questions regarding building, construction, zoning, and code enforcement, contact the Development Services Department at 928-453-4148, ext. 7007.
