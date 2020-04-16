The first ever all-digital Lake Havasu City Council meeting was delayed briefly as council members and other participants remote video feeds were secured, but the delay was less than five minutes and the rest of the meeting went off with hardly a hiccup.
The first City Council meeting since the start of the coronavirus pandemic was a small step back toward normal operations – even though the meeting was held in anything but normal circumstances. In accordance with Centers for Disease Control guidelines limiting groups to fewer than 10 people the doors were closed to not only the public, but to City Council members and department heads as well. The call to the public also was suspended during the first digital meeting, but is expected to be back on the agenda going forward.
“It was a surreal experience without the public in attendance and without the call to the public on the agenda,” City Manager Jess Knudson said in an email. “We were grateful to have the technology to host a meeting with video conferencing, but I look forward to the days when we can get back to normal and hold a meeting with the public in the room.”
Other than the suspended call to the public, the digital meeting closely resembled the council’s physical gatherings. Pastor Kay Zimmerman from City On A Hill International Church called in and lead the invocation via video, while a representative of Pet Partners of Lake Havasu City led the Pledge of Allegiance and spoke a little bit about the organization – two time-honored traditions that kick off City Council meetings in Havasu.
The only other noticeable difference was that all council votes were taken orally, rather than councilmembers registering their votes electronically when everyone is present in the council chambers.
“Under the circumstances I thought the process was very smooth and provided for a very open and transparent meeting in which we could conduct the citizen’s business,” said Mayor Cal Sheehy. “Certainly, we miss having citizens having an active participation, but we are looking forward to the next meeting where we will be able to reintroduce a call to the public during that meeting so that we can have citizens address the council on any matter within the jurisdiction of the city.”
A total of just six people were present inside the council chambers on Tuesday including Sheehy, Knudson, City Clerk Kelly Williams, and Police Chief Dan Doyle while Media Coordinator Steve Blake captured video of the proceedings and Executive Assistant Jerri Bracamonte coordinated the Zoom video chatting for everyone involved in the meeting.
Knudson said those were the people deemed essential to run the meeting and provide quality video to the public.
Residents were able to watch the meeting live on channel 4 and on the city’s website, or listen in to the proceedings via teleconference. The city also worked out a system for citizen’s to comment on items up for hearing through emailing the city clerk. Although no such comments were received prior to Tuesday’s meeting, that is fairly typical for most public hearing items.
Starting with the City Council meeting, Lake Havasu City is moving toward using that same technology to reach back out to the public and restore some of the most prominent ways that citizens traditionally have interacted with city officials. The Planning and Zoning Commission held its first meeting since the start of the health crisis on Wednesday, using the same format as the City Council. Although this month’s Airport Advisory Board meeting has been canceled, future meetings are expected to follow a similar format if social distancing guidelines are still in place.
Additionally, Sheehy said Coffee with the Mayor and City Manager is expected to make its return with a rare mid-month edition next Friday. Coffee with the Mayor will be held in a slightly different format however, so that comments can be read and responded to in real time. Details for how to watch and participate are expected to be released soon.
