The Lake Havasu City Council’s first meeting since response to the coronavirus pandemic kicked up last week, scheduled for Tuesday, was called off due to a combination of an abundance of caution and because the city determined there was nothing on the planned agenda that required immediate attention.
City Manager Jess Knudson said the next time the City Council will convene is yet to be determined, but he said the city has started exploring alternative options to address city business as day-to-day life is interrupted by the virus.
Knudson said any option selected would conform to guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control which, among other things, limit public gatherings to 10 people.
“The cancellation of tonight’s meeting has no impact on the day to day services that our city provides,” Knudson said on Tuesday. “We did our due diligence to ensure that was the case before making the decision to cancel tonight’s meeting to respect the health and safety of our residents. We are looking at some alternatives in how our next council meeting will be held, but it will be held in accordance with the guidelines of the CDC.”
Details about exactly how the meetings will be changed are still being worked out, but Lake Havasu City Mayor Cal Sheehy said the council’s ability to receive public input is a top priority.
“We are looking at all options. Obviously an open and transparent government is a top priority for us,” he said. “We want to ensure that the citizens have the opportunity to participate and we want to make that as easy and seamless as possible. So we are putting together all of the ideas that we can do to ensure that happens while still keeping in mind the safety of our citizens.”
Vice Mayor David Lane noted that it is common for City Council meetings to be cancelled throughout the year, though usually those cancelations occur due to scheduling conflicts with holidays, or because there are no items that the council needs to consider at the time. This cancelation, however, was an opportunity for the city to put the advice it has been giving local businesses and citizens into practice itself.
“With the COVID-19 virus being spread by contact and the fact we are urging social distancing, the decision was made to cancel all non-essential meetings. This meeting fell into that category,” Lane said. “If something were to come up that required Council action we could always schedule a meeting so it has no effect on City operations.”
Councilmember Michele Lin said she is comfortable with the decision to cancel Tuesday’s meeting, but said it will be necessary to find an alternative way to hold meetings during the crisis.
“It’s important for our community to know what is happening in our city,” Lin said. “I trust that our Mayor is working on how we will precede on continuing our meetings in a responsible safe way. I personally, have not had any negative comments on canceling ‘tonight’s’ meeting, but the city does need to continue to operate and there will assuredly be things that the council will need to vote on to continue operating the city.”
City Council’s role
Although Mayor Cal Sheehy announced a state of emergency in Lake Havasu City last week, that declaration does not give the city any additional powers or change procedures and operations.
“The Council’s role is the same as it always has been, establish policy, adopt the budget and look out for the general welfare of our constituents, nothing has changed in that regard,” Lane said.
Councilmember Gordon Groat said that means councilmembers’ continue working to represent, “citizen’s desires and wishes.”
“We are not here to impose our own views, but rather, to be the voice of our people,” Groat said.
But Lin said it is also important that the City Council serve as the, “voice of reason” to citizens during these uncertain times – that means councilmembers must be well informed.
“We need to have the proper information from the state level on what procedures we should be following in order to keep our residents safe and informed,” Lin said. “We need good communication with our Mayor and City Manager on the correct information on how our city should be operating safely. Communication is the key here, and as leaders we should have full disclosure of what the mandates are so we are able to answer to our constituents.”
Sheehy said it is also important for the City Council to communicate, collaborate and coordinate with state and county health officials to help stop the spread of the virus.
Message to citizens:
Gordon Groat
“Remember this should be treated like a combat operation. The battle we engaged in two weeks ago is of little value except for any intelligence we gleaned that can allow us to be successful in the battle that is ahead of us. We are now one team and we are fighting to retain enough capacity with healthcare workers, staffed ICU beds, and ventilators. Everything we can do to interrupt infection chains will flatten the curve and help us win the battle for staffed ICU beds and ventilator capacity. Also, I’d like to give a shout out to all the healthcare workers and everybody who is part of the team from every spectrum of the healthcare industry. From the cooks and cleaners and bottlewashers to the ER to the general floor to the ICU, from our physicians to our RN’s, PCT’s, Lab Techs, Radiography, CT, Medical Techs, Patient Care Techs, the entire list (I know I’ve missed some), but they are all heroes.”
David Lane
“The most important thing you can relay to the public is to not panic, you have City leaders and staff who are well trained and experienced on handling issues from day to day operations to calamities such as this. Every decision made is made using input from all available resources taking into account what is best for the entire community while protecting individual rights and freedoms and following the laws of the City, State, and Country. We are taking all precautions we can to ensure the safety of the public and urge all residents to take personal responsibility of social distancing for themselves and their loved ones. Together we will get through this.”
Michele Lin
“I think it is extremely important that the citizens of Lake Havasu, take every precaution in keeping our community safe from the COVID-19 virus. I cannot stress enough staying at home to help stop the unnecessary spread of this horrible virus. Social distancing should be taken extremely serious, especially in a tourist town where we are faced with people all over the world visiting. We need to keep Lake Havasu safe.”
