Even though classes have been dismissed this week due to a nationwide viral pandemic, school officials won’t be letting Lake Havasu City children go hungry.
The Lake Havasu Unified School District is offering a special “Grab & Go” drive-through meal program this week, allowing parents to bring their children to Smoketree, Havasupai or Thunderbolt Middle Schools for free servings of breakfast and lunch.
The program will take place 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The meals include fruits, vegetables and lunchtime meals, as well as breakfast cereals and milk for breakfast the next day.
Parents who want to participate in the program must bring their children with them to any of the three sites, according to organizers.
No paperwork will be required to participate, but all meals must be eaten off-site, school officials say.
According to Havasupai Elementary School librarian Diane Page, about 169 bags of food were distributed to Havasu students on Monday alone.
“It’s a popular program,” Page said. “It can be emotional, but it’s wonderful and amazing, too.”
For more information about the “Grab & Go” drive-through meal program, contact the school district’s Child Nutrition Department at 928-854-5413, or email Anne.Taffe@lhusd.org.
