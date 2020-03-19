While there are still no confirmed cases in Lake Havasu City, the global pandemic is impacting almost every aspect of daily life — from attempts to buy groceries and hygiene essentials to sudden loss of income due to business closures.
We asked Havasu residents to share the ways they’ve been affected by the spread of coronavirus. Here are their stories.
Carol and Richard Sparks: Carol is a resident of Lake View Terrace Memory Care, where efforts are being made to protect residents, staff and visitors. Social distancing has restricted visitations, so Lake View Terrace regularly posts photos of their residents holding messages written on whiteboards to their family members.
Carol wrote a message to her husband, Richard, that said, “Hey honey, miss you lots but I’ll see you soon!” Not long after seeing her message, he arrived just outside of her window, where they were able to share a moment together — despite the distance.
Michelle Carmody: She works as a server at Montana Steak House and is the mother of three young children. After the restaurant closed its doors due to the pandemic, she suddenly is left without income.
“I rely on daily cash for groceries, diapers, gas, and bills. I’ve applied at two of our local grocery stores,” she said. “Unemployment benefits pay is less than 200 a week and we have to wait two weeks to even see any money… I know many others have it the same or worse. Very scary times indeed.”
Bryan Bagshaw: The biggest setback for his family affects his son, who is a senior at Lake Havasu High School. He said that it “looks like he will not get to walk at graduation or get a senior prom.”
“While blessed this is the worst of it for us so far, let’s not forget how important that is for our high schoolers and equally our college graduates who have worked so hard to get there,” Bagshaw said.
Elisa Toy: She’s a current college student herself and attends ASU Havasu. The transition to only online classes hasn’t been easy, and students are “still trying to get the hang of it,” she said.
Kathy Thompson Haedtke: The postponement of the London Bridge Renaissance Faire came to some relief to her, as she was grateful it wasn’t canceled altogether.
She’s a volunteer who helps Melanie Preston, the Faire’s “Queen and fearless leader,” she said. Every year, she dances with the Silk Moon Nomads belly dance troupe, but that won’t be happening until September now.
Mason Dosey: He shares the same problem as many — the struggle to find groceries and other essentials. A trip to Cabo was also canceled on him, but otherwise, it hasn’t affected him without there being any confirmed cases in Mohave County.
Jay Fetterman: Fetterman’s getaway vacation also was canceled due to coronavirus concerns. A recent Carnival 7-day Mexican Riviera cruise and a planned trip to Disney World have both been erased from his schedule.
Tim Hamilton: Tim was supposed to be in Mesa on April 11 to see Pearl Jam perform, but the tour dates have been postponed. He had to cancel the hotel room and dog sitter and was disappointed but understood.
“This is having a ripple effect from the band, to the hotel, to our dog sitter,” he said.
Dave Gunderson: He’s retired, and has noticed little impact besides adjusting to new habits, more protocol in doctor’s office visits and seeing empty shelves in stores.
