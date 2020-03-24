A person in Lake Havasu City has tested positive for coronavirus, the Today's News-Herald has learned.
It's the first positive case for Mohave County. The Mohave County Public Health Department is not revealing the person's gender or age. The patient is an adult who is not hospitalized and is recovering at home, according to a press release from the county.
Additional information could be released in a possible press conference on Wednesday, said county public information officer Roger Galloway.
“With new cases increasing daily around the country and throughout Arizona, it is not surprising to see our first case here in Mohave County,” said Denise Burley, Mohave County public health director, in the news release sent at 10 p.m. Tuesday.
Burley said when a positive result is received, county health department staff will interview the person's close contacts and recommend that each person self-monitors for symptoms and quarantine themselves for 14 days, based on the risk of exposure.
Havasu Mayor Cal Sheehy said the confirmation of a positive case will mean the governor's executive order last week will apply to Mohave County. That order requires bars and restaurants, indoor gyms and fitness clubs to close, Sheehy said. Restaurants may continue to serve the public through pick-up, delivery and drive through options, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.