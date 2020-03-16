As fears of a national pandemic prompt closures at events and government offices throughout Mohave County, today’s Democratic presidential preference election will proceed as planned.
According to Mohave County Elections Director Allen Tempert, no changes will be made to the voting process during today’s election, but voters and county employees will be cautioned at the polls.
“The elections office will contact Mohave County poll workers in a mass message, giving them direction on how to sanitize voting equipment after it has been used by voters,” Tempert said Monday afternoon.
“We will encourage limiting the use of touchscreen ballot marking equipment and encourage voters to vote by means of a paper ballot versus the electronic ballot-marking device, unless absolutely necessary,” Tempert said.
Voters are also being encouraged to drop off their early ballots at the poll site, if possible, rather than voting in person to mitigate the possibility of contracting or spreading the virus while voting.
Today’s election is scheduled for registered Democratic voters only, and will take place 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information about where to vote, visit mohavecounty.us or call the Mohave County Elections Department at 928-753-0733.
