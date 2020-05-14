Arizona’s coronavirus testing blitz will make its way to Lake Havasu City this weekend.
Sonora Quest will offer coronavirus testing to residents of the Lake Havasu City area on Saturday from 6 to 11 a.m. at the Aquatic Center.
Those who think they have been exposed to or could be infected with coronavirus are being encouraged to get tested.
According to Sonora Quest, the testing site was made possible with support from organizations including the Lake Havasu City fire and police departments, Home Depot and Lowe’s.
Everyone is being asked to wear a mask or face covering when visiting the testing site. Bandannas and handmade masks are acceptable, according to Sonora Quest.
Attendees should bring their insurance information, but testing for uninsured patients will be covered with no out-of-pocket costs, Sonora Quest said in a news release.
Space is limited to a maximum of 500 patients and will be taken on a first come, first serve basis. Testing available from 6 – 11 a.m.
For more information, sonoraquest.com/testingblitz.
