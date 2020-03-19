Due to coronavirus transmission concerns, many changes, closures and cancellations have occurred in Lake Havasu City. Some facilities are closed until further notice, while other outdoor events are proceeding as planned. The information is current as of Wednesday afternoon.

CLOSURES

Most closures are in effect until further notice.

Lake Havasu City Visitor Center

Lake Havasu Museum of History

Lake Havasu Unified School District

All Lake Havasu City schools closed until March 27.

Senior Center

All events canceled.

Aquatic Center

100 Park Ave.

All related activities, events and classes canceled.

Mohave Community College

All public events canceled. Classes resume March 30.

Fire stations

All fire stations are closed to public tours and non-emergency visits.

ASU Havasu

Campus closed. Classes remain online through the balance of the semester.

Grace Arts LIVE

All productions canceled.

Event cancellations

March 19

• Chamber of Commerce mixer

March 20

• Dunham Magical Night of Music

March 20-22

• World Off-Road Championship Series: Motorcycles Weekend

March 21

• Domestic Violence Walk

• Top Brass Quintet concert

• Desert Hills Fire District Station Spaghetti dinner

• Flag retirement ceremony at Campbell Ranch

• Havasu Classics Show and Shine car show

March 25

• Master Gardeners’ pruning seminar

March 26

• Cooking for Cancer

• Better Biz Bash

March 27

• London Bridge Women’s Club Bunco Fund Raiser

• Cancer Association’s “Tee Up” Golf Tourney

• Colorado River Building Industry Association Home Show

March 28

• Trrop Box Convoy Car and Bike Show

March 29

• Havasu Community Choir concert

March 31

• Colomonde Chorus Concert

• Association of Realtors Bingo

April 3-5

• Lake Havasu Marine

• Association Annual Boat Show

• London Bridge Renaissance Faire & Joust

April 4

• Desert Hills Fire District Station pancake breakfast

• Havasu Half Marathon and 5K

April 5

• Lake Havasu Symphonic Winds concert

• Kayak Open

Remaining open

Nautical Resort

All weddings and receptions proceeding as planned.

March 21: Farmers Market

Mohave County Library

1770 N. McCulloch Blvd.

The library is open, but all programs in the meeting rooms have been canceled.

City parks

All city parks remain open. Additional cleaning measures are in place to clean playgrounds, park equipment and restrooms.

Lake Havasu City Administrative Offices

2330 McCulloch N. Blvd.

Havasu Community Health Foundation

94 S. Acoma Blvd.

Havasu Community Health Foundation Food Bank

1980 Kiowa Blvd.

St. Vincent de Paul Food Bank

Wednesday to Friday, 9:30 a.m.- 1:30 p.m.

Soup Kitchen, Our Lady of the Lake

Take out only Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday.

United States Post Office

1750 N. McCulloch Blvd.

Justice & municipal courts

Courts remain open, but lobby access is limited. Courts are serving only scheduled hearings, warrants, and orders of protection.

Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home

Havasu and Kingman

Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary

