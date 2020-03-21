Due to coronavirus transmission concerns, many changes, closures and cancellations have occurred in Lake Havasu City. Some facilities are closed until further notice, while other outdoor events are proceeding as planned. The information is current as of Thursday afternoon. To include your organization’s information under any category on this list, please call Pam Ashley at 928-453-4237, ext. 230, or email pashley@havasunews.com.

Closures

Lake Havasu City Visitor Center

Lake Havasu Museum of History

Lake Havasu Unified School District

All Lake Havasu City schools closed until April 10.

Senior Center

All events canceled.

Aquatic Center

100 Park Ave.

All related activities, events and classes canceled.

Mohave Community College

All public events canceled. Classes resume March 30.

Fire stations

All fire stations are closed to public tours and non-emergency visits.

ASU Havasu

Campus closed. Classes remain online through the balance of the semester.

Grace Arts LIVE

All productions canceled.

BLM Lake Havasu Field Office

Havasu Landing Resort & Casino

Mohave County Library

Event cancellations

• Events, activities and meetings scheduled on municipal properties and in city facilities are canceled.

• Chamber of Commerce meetings, functions and events through April 14.

• Disabled American Veteran transportation services are canceled.

March 25

• Master Gardeners’ pruning seminar

March 26

• Cooking for Cancer

• Better Biz Bash

March 27

• London Bridge Women’s Club Bunco Fund Raiser

• Cancer Association’s “Tee Up” Golf Tourney

• Colorado River Building Industry Association Home Show

March 28

• Troop Box Convoy Car and Bike Show

March 29

• Havasu Community Choir concert

March 31

• Colomonde Chorus Concert

• Association of Realtors Bingo

April 3-5

• Lake Havasu Marine Association Annual Boat Show

• London Bridge Renaissance Faire & Joust

April 4

• Desert Hills Fire District Station pancake breakfast

• Havasu Half Marathon and 5K

April 5

• Lake Havasu Symphonic Winds concert

• Kayak Open

Remaining open

March 27-28: New Horizons Pro Am Bass Tournament

All city parks

All city parks remain open. Additional cleaning measures are in place to clean playgrounds, park equipment and restrooms.

Havasu Community Health Foundation

94 S. Acoma Blvd.

Havasu Community Health Foundation Food Bank

1980 Kiowa Blvd.

St. Vincent de Paul Food Bank

Wednesday to Friday, 9:30 a.m.- 1:30 p.m.

Soup Kitchen, Our Lady of the Lake

Take out only Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday.

United States Post Office

1750 N. McCulloch Blvd.

Fraternal club bars

At the Elks Lodge, Eagles Aerie, Moose Lodge and American Legion.

Lake Havasu Marina

Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home

Havasu and Kingman

Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary

