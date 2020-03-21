Due to coronavirus transmission concerns, many changes, closures and cancellations have occurred in Lake Havasu City. Some facilities are closed until further notice, while other outdoor events are proceeding as planned. The information is current as of Thursday afternoon. To include your organization’s information under any category on this list, please call Pam Ashley at 928-453-4237, ext. 230, or email pashley@havasunews.com.
Closures
Lake Havasu City Visitor Center
Lake Havasu Museum of History
Lake Havasu Unified School District
All Lake Havasu City schools closed until April 10.
Senior Center
All events canceled.
Aquatic Center
100 Park Ave.
All related activities, events and classes canceled.
Mohave Community College
All public events canceled. Classes resume March 30.
Fire stations
All fire stations are closed to public tours and non-emergency visits.
ASU Havasu
Campus closed. Classes remain online through the balance of the semester.
Grace Arts LIVE
All productions canceled.
BLM Lake Havasu Field Office
Havasu Landing Resort & Casino
Mohave County Library
Event cancellations
• Events, activities and meetings scheduled on municipal properties and in city facilities are canceled.
• Chamber of Commerce meetings, functions and events through April 14.
• Disabled American Veteran transportation services are canceled.
March 25
• Master Gardeners’ pruning seminar
March 26
• Cooking for Cancer
• Better Biz Bash
March 27
• London Bridge Women’s Club Bunco Fund Raiser
• Cancer Association’s “Tee Up” Golf Tourney
• Colorado River Building Industry Association Home Show
March 28
• Troop Box Convoy Car and Bike Show
March 29
• Havasu Community Choir concert
March 31
• Colomonde Chorus Concert
• Association of Realtors Bingo
April 3-5
• Lake Havasu Marine Association Annual Boat Show
• London Bridge Renaissance Faire & Joust
April 4
• Desert Hills Fire District Station pancake breakfast
• Havasu Half Marathon and 5K
April 5
• Lake Havasu Symphonic Winds concert
• Kayak Open
Remaining open
March 27-28: New Horizons Pro Am Bass Tournament
All city parks
All city parks remain open. Additional cleaning measures are in place to clean playgrounds, park equipment and restrooms.
Havasu Community Health Foundation
94 S. Acoma Blvd.
Havasu Community Health Foundation Food Bank
1980 Kiowa Blvd.
St. Vincent de Paul Food Bank
Wednesday to Friday, 9:30 a.m.- 1:30 p.m.
Soup Kitchen, Our Lady of the Lake
Take out only Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday.
United States Post Office
1750 N. McCulloch Blvd.
Fraternal club bars
At the Elks Lodge, Eagles Aerie, Moose Lodge and American Legion.
Lake Havasu Marina
Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home
Havasu and Kingman
Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary
