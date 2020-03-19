Due to coronavirus transmission concerns, many changes, closures and cancellations have occurred in Lake Havasu City. Some facilities are closed until further notice, while other outdoor events are proceeding as planned. The information is current as of Thursday afternoon. To include your organization’s information under any category on this list, please call Pam Ashley at 928-453-4237, ext. 230, or email pashley@havasunews.com.

Closures

Lake Havasu City

Visitor Center

Lake Havasu Museum of History

Lake Havasu Unified School District

All Lake Havasu City schools closed until March 27.

Senior Center

All events canceled.

Aquatic Center

100 Park Ave.

All related activities, events and classes canceled.

Mohave Community College

All public events canceled. Classes resume March 30.

Fire stations

All fire stations are closed

to public tours and

non-emergency visits.

ASU Havasu

Campus closed. Classes remain online through the balance of the semester.

Grace Arts LIVE

All productions canceled.

Remaining open

Nautical Resort

All weddings and receptions proceeding as planned.

March 21: Farmers Market

Mohave County Library

1770 N. McCulloch Blvd.

The library is open, but all programs in the meeting rooms have been canceled.

City parks

All city parks remain open. Additional cleaning measures are in place to clean playgrounds, park equipment and restrooms.

Lake Havasu City

administrative offices

2330 McCulloch N. Blvd.

Havasu Community Health Foundation

94 S. Acoma Blvd.

Havasu Community Health Foundation

Food Bank

1980 Kiowa Blvd.

St. Vincent de Paul Food Bank (Wednesday to Friday, 9:30 a.m.- 1:30 p.m.)

Soup Kitchen, Our Lady of the Lake. Take out only Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday.

United States Post Office

1750 N. McCulloch Blvd.

Justice & municipal courts

Courts remain open, but lobby access is limited. Courts are serving only scheduled hearings, warrants, and orders of protection.

Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home (Havasu and Kingman)

Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Lake Havasu Mortuary

Fraternal club bars remain open at the Elks Lodge, Eagles Aerie, Moose Lodge and American Legion.

Lake Havasu Marina

