Twelve gyms and 20 restaurants are on the verge of being ordered to close by Mohave County unless they fully comply with state regulations on coronavirus.
Those businesses were given a 24-hour order and will be fined $1,000 for each day they remain out of compliance, according to the county. After the first full day, the county can ask the courts to keep the business closed until any problems are corrected.
Mohave County has already taken those actions against one business, which was ordered to close on Friday. The county didn’t identify the business, but county spokesman Roger Galloway said in a news release the business owners had said they wouldn’t comply with state regulations. Owners of Great American Pizza in Golden Valley said earlier this week that they voluntarily chose to close the restaurant because of “the heavy hand of government.”
It’s a new strategy for Mohave County, which had previously sought to educate business owners and local residents about new rules instead of enforcement.
Rising coronavirus cases in the county and region have local health officials concerned about the continued spread.
Mohave County officials said this week that a total of 18 gyms/fitness centers and 70 restaurants and bars have been inspected by the health department following complaints of non-compliance with covid requirements. Two of those gyms/fitness centers and 27 restaurants and bars are in Lake Havasu City.
After repeated inspections, 12 of the gyms and 20 restaurants remained out of compliance, the county said. The next step would be the 24-hour order.
The county did not identify the specific businesses.
Cases on the rise
Coronavirus cases in Mohave County are starting to climb again as some cities do away with mask ordinances and Kingman’s proclamation continues.
During Thursday’s Mohave County Board of Supervisors meeting, Mohave County Public Health Director Denise Burley presented the latest local covid-19 data, which indicates a recent increase of cases.
As of Friday afternoon, there have been a total of 4,264 reported cases and 220 deaths, with 3,814 listed as recovered by the county. Havasu has seen a total of 1,244 cases and 54 deaths since the first case was reported in March.
From mid-September to mid-October, the weekly number of new cases averaged between 55 and 65, Burley said. For the week ending Oct. 17, the county saw 83 new cases. The week of Oct. 24, 101 new cases were reported. So far this week, as of Friday afternoon, there have been 148 new cases reported.
The number of ICU beds in use has also increased, Burley said.
“There is a slight uptick, based on our conversations with the hospitals, in covid-like illness within the hospitals,” she said. “We’re monitoring that very closely, as this is an indicator of stress on our hospital capacity and how that impacts the rest of the community.”
She added that they are nowhere near reaching capacity “in any stretch of the imagination,” however.
Mohave County continues to be in a state of “moderate spread,” according to the state benchmarks for reopening businesses.
The death rate has remained somewhat steady and low over the past several weeks, as Supervisor Gary Watson noted during the meeting. That’s thanks to a larger number of young people becoming infected and more mitigation strategies being implemented in long-term and alternate care facilities, as well as increased testing in those congregate settings, according to Burley.
“We recognize that there are a number of people who have passed away from the illness, and that number is significant, at least to me,” she said. “I think we know that a majority of those people had some underlying health conditions, but prior to this virus, they were managing those. They may have been living with them quite well while others were not, so we have a whole spectrum. But the point is, this virus came along and has presented challenges for those individuals.”
Mask mandates
As the city of Kingman was looking at their mask ordinance and considering next steps, Burley said they reached out to the health department and asked for a breakdown of percent positivity by community, with notes of when mask requirements went into effect and when they were rescinded — providing a “very small snapshot of information” about the local trends, Burley said.
On June 30, Kingman and Bullhead City instituted their mask proclamations, requiring all residents and visitors to wear masks while in public where social distancing is not possible, including all businesses. Havasu Mayor Cal Sheehy followed suit on July 3.
Over the following weeks, Havasu and Bullhead City saw an overall decrease in percent positivity. Kingman, however, saw a sharp increase in their positivity rate until the beginning of August, when numbers began to decline.
Kingman’s mask mandate is still in place today, but Bullhead City ended its requirement on Sept. 16, and Havasu’s ended on Sept. 28.
“Approximately two to three weeks after the Bullhead City community ended their mask requirement, we started seeing the percent positivity going up,” Burley said, referring to the line graph she presented. “We show the same for the city of Lake Havasu, and as you’ll note, you’ll see Kingman was continuing on in a decline, actually, in the number of percent positivity.”
Supervisor Hildy Angius pointed out that due to Havasu and Bullhead City’s tourism industries and out-of-town visitors, she thinks the two communities will always show more cases than Kingman.
“The spike is all the way you look at it,” Angius said. “How this whole thing started was not to overwhelm the hospitals, and they’re not being overwhelmed. If it got to a point again where they are, we can always start over. But I think we have to keep in sight what our original mission was. If it’s to make sure nobody ever gets sick, that is not our mission.”
Burley acknowledged that there is “a personal belief involved in this,” as well as “valid medical conditions and reasons that people are unable to wear a mask” — and accommodation for those individuals should be provided.
“But we know, and it’s generally accepted, that masks work in terms of reducing the spread,” she said. “And as I’ve mentioned before, they’re not a perfect solution, but they protect others from anything I have and from anything you have, and that’s really what we’re trying to do in this whole effort, is protect others… Our goal in public health is always to protect public health. That’s our job, and in so doing, we’ll continue to make the recommendation that people wear masks in our county buildings, in the community, and wherever else until we get a vaccine or some other form of long term prevention approved by the federal government and out in the community.”
