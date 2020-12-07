Mohave County reported more than 1,000 coronavirus cases last week as positive tests in the county continue to skyrocket past the previous peak reached over the summer.
According to numbers from the Mohave County Public Health Department, a total of 1,042 individuals tested positive last week through Saturday. It was the third week in a row that the county has set a new record for most cases reported. Last week’s case count more than doubles Mohave County’s high mark over the summer of 457 cases in early July.
The county had about 5,000 confirmed covid-19 cases through the first five and a half months of the pandemic through Nov. 7, but the trend is increasing quickly. Mohave County passed 6,000 two weeks later and has now added another 1,000 cases in the last week to pass the 7,000 case threshold.
On Monday, the Health Department announced that there were 499 confirmed covid-19 cases reported in Mohave County over the weekend – from noon on Friday through noon on Monday – along with 17 cases from earlier dates that had not previously been reported.
Lake Havasu City accounted for 120 of those cases including 24 kids under the age of 19 and another 68 cases under the age of 59. The county reported 194 new cases in Bullhead City and another 180 cases in Kingman.
In all, Mohave County has had 7,284 confirmed covid-19 cases and 253 deaths. So far, the county is reporting that 5,002 people have recovered from the virus. Havasu has had the most covid cases in the county with 2,043 followed closely by Bullhead City with 2,025. Kingman has had a total of 1,487 cases to date.
