The Mohave County Public Health Department has taken the lead on local response to the coronavirus and that will continue through the duration of the pandemic, but preparations are being made for an emergency operations center to provide support for the department should the situation escalate in the county.
“For the next few days, County Emergency Management will be working with County Public Health at their Department Operations Center (DOC), which is essentially an Emergency Operations Center (EOC) for a single department’s operations,” said Mohave County Risk and Emergency Management Director Byron Steward in an email. “We will be preparing to open an EOC, which is an operations center involving multiple departments or agencies, if the COVID-19 event escalates to the point of needing additional resource and personnel support above that which the Public Health DOC can provide. Otherwise, the Public Health DOC will serve as a provisional EOC.”
Steward said the Public Health DOC would continue to manage primary health functions, but if activated the EOC would be able to provide a variety of support functions during a crisis.
“These will include coordination with fire departments and other first responders, preparing and forwarding resource requests to the State EOC, managing resource deliveries, assisting Public Health in identifying and prioritizing resource needs, coordinating with the cities and state, assisting public information development and distribution, conducting long term planning for response and recovery, and numerous other functions,” Steward said.
The EOC would be located in Kingman, either at the Sheriff’s Office training room or a conference room within the Development Services Department, Stewart said. The county has employees from various departments trained to work within an EOC. In addition to county departments, the EOC could include representatives from agencies such as public health, fire departments, the Sheriff’s Office, the Red Cross, cities and others as needed.
