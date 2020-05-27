Seventeen new coronavirus cases and two additional deaths were reported by Mohave County Public Health on Wednesday. There are now 345 total cases and 40 deaths in the county.
Both of the deaths were from previously recorded cases. One was a person aged 50-59 from Kingman and the other was a person aged 90 or older from Bullhead City.
Of the 17 new cases, 11 are from Bullhead City. Eight of the cases are linked to another case and are recovering at home. Two are 60-69, two are 70-79, three are 80-89 and another is 90 or older. The remaining three cases are still under investigation. One is a person aged 30-39, one is a person aged 40-49 and the other is a person aged 70-79.
Two of the Kingman cases are linked to another case and are recovering at home. One is aged 19-29 and the other is aged 60-69. The third Kingman case is under investigation and is aged 30-39.
Of the three Lake Havasu cases, one is aged 30-39 and is hospitalized, one is 40-49, linked to another case and recovering at home, the other is aged 80-89 and is under investigation.
Kingman is now up to 213 cases with 29 deaths, Lake Havasu City now has 64 cases and seven deaths and Bullhead City has 59 cases and four deaths, while North County has nine cases.
