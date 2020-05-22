Four new coronavirus cases were reported Friday evening in Lake Havasu City, as well as ten others throughout the county.
Of the four Lake Havasu cases, two are hospitalized. One of them is 60-69 and the other is 80-89. The other two are both recovering at home and linked to another case. One is 60-69 and the other is 80-89.
Nine cases were reported in Kingman, all of which are recovering at home and linked to another case. One is in the 0-18 age range, two are in the 19-29 age range, four are 30-39, one is in the 40-49, and the last one is in the 80-89 age range.
The final case is one in "North County," comprised of smaller Mohave County communities. The individual is in the 60-69 age range, recovering at home and linked to another case.
There are now 58 confirmed cases in Havasu (including five deaths), 203 in Kingman (including 23 deaths), nine cases in North County, and 25 in Bullhead City (including one death). There is a total of 295 cases in Mohave County and 31 deaths.
As of Friday morning, 4,067 tests have been performed in Mohave County, with 3,660 returning negative and 126 tests pending.
(3) comments
Still nothing on last Saturday's testing.
After the holiday maybe the results will surface. Don't want to discourage visitors or upset the natives beforehand. After the holiday we have to wait 3 more weeks to learn the actual outcome of this excessive exposure. Duplicitous.
[thumbup][sad]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.