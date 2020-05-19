The Mohave County Health Department reported five new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, including one case in Lake Havasu City.
The new results bring the county’s total cases to 260, with a total of 27 deaths.
Three of the new cases involve residents of Kingman, and one is in Bullhead City. The Havasu case involves a 40-49-year-old person who is recovering at home, in isolation.
Lake Havasu City has a total of 53 confirmed cases, with four deaths. There have been 178 cases confirmed in Kingman, with 22 deaths, 21 in Bullhead City, with one death, and eight cases in northern county communities.
Mohave County has tested 3,614 people for coronavirus, with 3,280 of those tests returning with negative results. There are 72 tests pending.
The county hasn’t yet released the results of the blitz testing that occurred in Lake Havasu City on Saturday.
