The board of supervisors on Friday instituted sweeping changes to Mohave County operations as a viral epidemic continues to spread throughout the rest of Arizona.
Meanwhile, Yuma County and Yavapai County officials announced its first presumptive case of COVID-19 this week, joining Navajo, Coconino and Maricopa Counties in confirmed coronavirus infections. As the viral outbreak migrates closer to Western Arizona, Mohave County officials are taking necessary precautions to protect its residents, officials say.
Effective immediately, all Mohave County Library facilities will also be closed for the next two months, with all late fees waived for unreturned books.
Special events throughout Mohave County will be canceled effective immediately, including a bicycling event scheduled this month on London Bridge Road and an Easter egg hunt planned at Davis Camp. All non-statutory meetings, including those by the county’s library and census committees, will be canceled for the next 60 days.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors will continue to meet, but the board decided Friday to restrict those meetings to once per month for the next 60 days. Those meetings will take place only in Kingman, and according to supervisors, social distancing will be highly encouraged for county residents who attend.
Efforts are also being made to protect Mohave County employees, who will continue to work despite the nationwide pandemic.
On Friday, the Mohave County Board of Supervisors approved special measures to allow county employees to borrow up to 80 hours of paid time off, of 40 hours of sick time for part-time employees. County department heads will also have more flexibility in sending employees home during the pandemic, officials say.
“Employees will still be required to come to work unless they’re specifically told not to,” said County Human Resources Director Ken Cunningham. “Don’t listen to the media, and don’t listen to gossip … people are going to be working during this time in their current positions.”
The new measures for county employees will remain in place only in the instance of a pandemic, determined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, or the Mohave County Health Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.