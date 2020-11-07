Mohave County has seen the highest number of new coronavirus cases since the spikes of the summer.
Since Monday, 270 new cases were reported in the county this week as of Friday afternoon. Friday alone saw 78 new cases, with 29 of those in Lake Havasu City.
In Bullhead City, 25 new cases were reported. Kingman saw an increase of 20 new cases on Friday. Four cases were identified in other smaller county communities.
Mohave County has recorded 4,453 cases since the first case was identified in Havasu back in March. Among those cases, 223 individuals have died and 3,883 are listed as recovered.
The county recently rescinded its emergency declaration for the coronavirus, and Havasu no longer has a mask mandate.
But...but...but...Typhoid Donnie said COVID would be gone on 4 November! So obviously this is fake news.
