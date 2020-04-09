Mohave County is working to secure at least a half-million 3-ply surgical face masks that will be distributed to local hospitals and first responders, according to Mohave County Supervisor Buster Johnson.
Johnson said in a news release that the county’s procurement department identified a vendor that can provide the surgical masks with a quick turnaround, but the county will have to buy a minimum of 500,000 masks he said.
The masks are not the high-grade N95 masks recommended by the Centers for Disease Control, but they can be used for many procedures along with patient care, Johnson said.
The procurement department has received commitments to purchase 100,000 masks each from Havasu Regional Medical Center, Kingman Regional Medical Center, Valley View Medical Center in Bullhead City and Western Arizona Regional Medical Center in Bullhead City.
The county will distribute the remaining 100,000 masks to assisted living facilities, fire and law enforcement departments, and hospice organizations.
The masks will cost 35 cents apiece (for a total of $175,000) and have an estimated arrival between April 17-24.
