Covid cases in Mohave County are skyrocketing as the county health department confirmed its first case of the omicron variant.
More than 1,300 cases of covid were reported in Mohave County since last Thursday.
In its twice-weekly update on Monday the county announced that 1,366 confirmed cases had been reported since Jan. 6 at noon. It also reported 20 covid deaths.
Mohave County Public Health Director, Denise Burley, said that the county is “very concerned” about the increase in cases after the winter holiday but numbers are still low compared to this time last year.
“Mohave County saw the highest peak in reported covid-19 cases in January 2021,” Burley said.
According to the covid reports from Mohave County there were 5,402 cases of covid reported in January 2021. In the second week of January 2022 the county has already reported 2,648, just a little less than half the cases for the entirety of January 2021.
However a difference between January 2021 and January 2022 is the widespread and highly transmissible omicron variant. In its Monday report the county says that the first case of omicron has been confirmed in Mohave and that it will likely spread more easily than the original virus.
While the omicron variant does seem to be more transmissible than other variants of covid, it also appears to cause less severe symptoms and fewer deaths.
As cases of covid-19 rise in the community, extracurricular activities like school sports are starting to be affected.
Both the boys and girls basketball programs at Lake Havasu High School will miss games this week due to an outbreak of covid-19 on the teams.
Monday’s varsity basketball games against Millennium High School were canceled after Havasu players tested positive for coronavirus, says LHHS Athletic Director Dustin Zampogna. According to Zampogna, following AIA covid protocols both the boys and girls next two games will also be canceled.
“We have rescheduled two of the games and are working on the third game right now,” Zampogna said.
The last time LHHS had to reschedule a sports game due to covid, Zampogna says, was the first game in the football season this past September.
Of the 1,366 cases reported by the county in its Monday report 530 cases are from Bullhead City, 527 are from Kingman, 252 are from Lake Havasu City, 15 are from the North Country area and 33 cases are from undetermined areas of the county.
Of the 20 deaths reported on Monday eight are from Bullhead City, seven are from Kingman and five are from Lake Havasu City.
One bank branch only had two employees the other day out of five. The others were sick. The lady helping me said she was sick the week before. Employee at a hardware store said retail clerk workers around town are quitting because of being exposed to non-mask wearers and unvaccinated. Who didn't see this coming? People out there are doing less it seems to keep the viruses contained. "It's just a flu!", some ignoramuses claim. Many older folks like me don't want to volunteer for the Balloon Fest this year because we know we'll end up with the crud. 2022 so far looks to be a bad one.
Simon. Please provide us a state within our country that suggests masks and vaccinations are slowing the spread. If hiding from the inevitable is your new way of life, that’s your choice. That’s no way of life for me. I refuse to allow this virus more government control and that’s what is happening. I understand completely where you’re coming from as I’ve been a huge advocate for both my parents getting vaccinated due to them being in the category of most vulnerable but to continue a thought that it’s stopping the spread unfortunately isn’t a thing and Science is providing us these facts on a daily basis. Good luck avoiding China’s attack on the world.
