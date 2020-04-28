PARKER — Colorado River Indian Tribes is extending its shutdown through the end of May 31. The Tribal Council announced the extension after a special meeting held on Monday.
CRIT’s order requires all non-essential businesses to close and all nonessential workers to stay Home. It applies to all tribal members and people who live on the reservation. The order includes a curfew for all residents, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
The order affects portions of the Town of Parker located within the CRIT reservation.
The tribe noted earlier this month that they have the right to exercise civil authority over the conduct of non-tribal members on their lands according to the 1981 U.S. Supreme Court ruling Montana v. U.S.
According to the original order, people violating the tribe’s order may be fined up to $100 per incident per day. For nonprofits, the fine will be $250 per day per incident. A for-profit business will be fined $500 per incident per day. For intentional or repeat violations, the fine will be $1,000 per incident per day.
