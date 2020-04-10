Veterinary centers continue to provide health care for the pets of Lake Havasu City — with a few adaptations in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.
“We’ve seen an influx of patients because people think we’re shutting down, but we’re not,” Paws & Claws Animal Care Office Manager Allyson Martin said. And veterinary centers don’t plan to any time soon.
Curbside services are available at most veterinary clinics in Havasu, including Paws & Claws Animal Care. Clients park their car and call the office to check in for their appointment. Once a room is available to treat the pet, a staff member will come out and retrieve them, returning the animal when the appointment is complete.
The lobby is also open at Paws & Claws for those who are uncomfortable with curbside services, so they can accommodate everyone. So far, the system has been going well, Martin said. But in order to keep it flowing, they want to focus on emergency situations rather than regular or annual check-ups.
“We are urging clients to stay at home if it’s not an emergency,” Martin said.
Doing so keeps their schedule open for urgent matters and follows Gov. Doug Ducey’s stay-at-home order.
At Animal Hospital of Havasu and Novak Animal Care Center, services are provided by curbside only in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus and protect both clients and staff.
In a statement on Animal Hospital of Havasu’s website, they ask clients to “please understand that wait times may be longer than normal.”
While the curbside system isn’t without its kinks, Novak Animal Care Center’s Heather Walker said “clients have been really understanding,” and it gets better every day.
Novak Animal Care Center also requests that clients wear face masks as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
At Lange Veterinary Center, a statement posted on their website reassures clients that they are ready to help with animal needs.
“We are open to provide care! We are doing our part to keep everyone safe,” the statement reads. “If you have an upcoming appointment and are experiencing flu-like symptoms, please call us to reschedule or discuss alternative arrangements.”
