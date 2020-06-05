New data released by the federal U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services shows one Lake Havasu City nursing home has had 16 positive cases for coronavirus, with four related deaths.
At Haven of Lake Havasu, 16 residents have tested positive for the coronavirus since May 8, with eight staff members later infected. Four deaths have thus far been recorded at the facility. According to the centers’ database, there are an additional 12 suspected cases at the facility.
The data shows that Havasu Regional Medical Center showed one long-term resident who tested positive for the virus, and no staff members infected.
According to the Mohave County Department of Public Health, a large portion of the county’s positive coronavirus cases were reported at nursing homes.
While county officials say that number may be in decline, the threat has not yet passed county-wide.
Statistics from the Mohave County Department of Public Health show that 24% of all reported cases in the last week of May were reported from long-term care facilities. One week prior, that number was about 41% of new cases. According to Mohave County Health Director Denise Burley, the county experienced its highest number of new cases since the start of the pandemic during the week of May 24-30, with 73 new cases and five deaths reported.
As of last month, nursing homes throughout Arizona have been required to report coronavirus cases and deaths to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
According to reporting by the Arizona Republic’s Caitlin McGlade and Anne Ryman, preliminary data this week showed that at least 33% of Arizona nursing homes reported cases of coronavirus. Nearly 20% of Arizona nursing homes have had one or more coronavirus-related deaths.
Attempts to contact Haven of Lake Havasu by telephone were redirected toward Haven’s corporate office. A voice message left by Today’s News-Herald reporters was unreturned as of Friday evening.
Ongoing crisis
Despite large gatherings in Havasu for the Memorial Day weekend, Burley says it would be difficult to correlate the surge in new cases with the holiday itself.
“It is difficult to pinpoint when an individual became infected because the incubation period can be up to 14 days,” Burley said. “According to the CDC, the average is five-to-six days. Even if an individual was in Lake Havasu City, he or she may have also been in other places in the two weeks prior to infection where he or she could have been exposed.”
But according to Burley, the rising number of cases appears to coincide with the reopening of businesses and other activities throughout Mohave County in mid-May. Residents attending social gatherings, working or shopping without using social distancing measures or wearing masks could represent strong factors in last week’s surge in new cases.
The Mohave County Department of Public Health makes contact with all confirmed coronavirus cases and encourages self-isolation for 10-14 days to mitigate the risk of spreading the infection. The health department monitors each confirmed case and all people in close contact with such patients during their respective quarantines, Burley said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.