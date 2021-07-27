The delta variant now accounts for 90 percent of the coronavirus specimens sequenced in Mohave County.
Mohave County Health Director Denise Burley told the Tri-City Council on Tuesday that there have been 76 identified cases of the variant in Mohave County. So far in July, 90 percent of the samples sent for sequencing were identified as the delta version.
Those were some of the troubling statistics highlighted in a report from Burley and the health department on Tuesday. In general, covid numbers for Mohave County are trending in a troublesome direction, the report said.
Mohave County has some of the highest covid figures in Arizona. Along with that more and more young people are feeling the effects of the virus now that a significant portion of the older community are fully vaccinated.
General Trends
Mohave County has the highest case rate per 100,000 people (176 per 100,000) and percentage positivity (19.1%) across all of Arizona. The report also states from the period of July 4 to July 17 the county saw a 43 percent increase in the number of cases compared to the previous two weeks.
One of the more concerning trends that the county reported was that the average age of cases is decreasing, says County Health Director Denise Burley. Throughout the pandemic, the average age of cases was 47 years old. However in May the average age dropped to 42.9, and in June the age dropped again to 40.4. Currently the average age of people with covid is 39.8 years old.
The report says that while cases in July have been relatively evenly distributed among age groups older than 10 and younger than 70, a large number of cases are in the 30 to 39 age group.
Variants and local variants
The report also states that the delta variant has become the dominant variant of concern not just in Arizona but in Mohave County.
By sequencing 566 specimens, Mohave County identified 245 variants of concern. In May the delta variant comprised 29.9 percent of samples sequenced. That percentage increased to 76.1 in June and is currently 90 percent in July. There have been 76 identified cases of the Delta variant in Mohave County.
Mohave county states that research shows the delta variant to be around 60 percent more contagious compared to the U.K variant. They also state that being fully vaccinated is still considered to be highly effective against the delta variant but there is some evidence that the variant may avoid antibodies produced by the vaccination.
Death and Hospitalization trends
Just as the average age of cases is decreasing, so is the average age of death from covid. According to the county, the average age of death was 75.9 percent in 2020. In 2021 that average decreased to 72.3 years old and then in May the number drastically went down to 64.1 in May.
Currently the average age of covid-19-related deaths for July is 62.6, but that number will change as more deaths are reported.
Of all the deaths that have occurred in July from covid 37.5 percent of deaths are under 60.
Burley said at Tuesday’s Tri-City Council meeting the decrease in age is to be expected.
“I think you would have all anticipated, knowing that we have vaccinated the majority of the 65 plus population,” Burley said. “Those people are fairly well protected.”
Mohave County says that the number of hospitalizations for covid cases have decreased overall since peaking in early 2021 but they have been increasing in recent weeks. Younger people are also being hospitalized more now. According to the county for most of the pandemic the average age of hospitalization was 66.2 years old. In May the average was 60.4 and in June it was 58.2 years old.
The report says that during a majority of the pandemic 27.5 percent of hospitalizations were individuals in age groups under 60. In June 52.2 percent of hospitalizations were for people under 60.
Vaccination and Vaccine Breakthrough
Mohave County currently has the sixth lowest county vaccination percentage in Arizona. According to the county 38.8 percent of residents are fully vaccinated, while the state of Arizona as a whole has a vaccination percentage of 51.6 percent.
The county says that a majority of the cases continue to be from unvaccinated residents. In May 98 percent of covid cases were in unvaccinated people and in June the percent was 95.6 percent.
Mohave County has also experienced some breakthrough cases, meaning someone testing positive for covid after being fully vaccinated. The county says that 115 breakthrough cases have been reported and that 7.8 percent of those breakthrough cases were the result of variants of concern.
Two of the 678 covid deaths in the county were fully vaccinated, meaning that 99.7 percent of deaths were among unvaccinated people. However, Burley clarified that the 99.7 percent figure includes deaths that occurred before the vaccine was widely available.
