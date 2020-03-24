For the first time in more than 20 years, Desert Storm appears to be dissipating before hitting Lake Havasu City in force this spring.
The annual Desert Storm Poker Run and Shootout officially added its name to the long list of events canceled in Lake Havasu City due to the COVID-19 pandemic on Monday as it became clear the event wouldn’t be able to go ahead as scheduled on April 26. Organizer Christina Nichols said they have been following along as the coronavirus has progressed over the last few weeks, but resisted calling off the event last week as event cancelations were announced almost by the minute.
“It definitely has not been a black and white decision,” Nicols said. “We sat down multiple times a day and really looked at everything from spectators, to participants, sponsors, and the volunteers that we have like Jimmy (Nicols) and myself who come from all over the nation and take vacation from their full time jobs. There were a lot of factors that we looked at. Ultimately we wanted to keep it on the same weekend, but if all of this cleared up tomorrow that still probably wouldn’t be a good idea.”
Nicols said they were informed by someone from Lake Havasu City that all permits have been canceled for the next 60 days. She said they considered pushing Desert Storm back to May, but decided against it because it would have created a different kind of health concern in Havasu’s unforgiving heat.
“We risk heat stroke, we risk dehydration, and we would be putting all of our volunteers and employees at risk,” Nichols said.
Ultimately, she said they decided to combine the event with the Monster Storm poker run held each October into one big event they are going to call Storm 2020.
Nichols said the idea is to combine the best parts of both popular boating events with cruising for a cause, the street party, the poker run, the shootout, and a Halloween costume themed party all rolled into one mega event.
“We want to make it our reflection back on the year,” she said. “We have made it through all of this, and it is going to be a celebration to show how our boating community is tight-knit and a positive group of people. Hopefully by then the coronavirus is just merely history and people have a fun boating summer. Then we will cap it off with kind of a year-end event.”
Nichols said organizers have emailed all the vendors, participants, spectators, and volunteers that they could – about 1,600 in all – asking them to vote on the date for Storm 2020. Their options are the first weekend or the third weekend in October. Nichols said they plan to announce the new date sometime Wednesday evening on Facebook live under StormPokerRuns. They will also be posting updates on Twitter and at stormpokerruns.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.