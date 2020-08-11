The Desert Storm Poker Run has been canceled for 2020. The event is expected to return in April.
The week-long celebration of high-performance boating on Lake Havasu is usually held each spring, but it was postponed to October because of the coronavirus pandemic. Organizers announced Tuesday night the 2020 event was being canceled altogether.
“It is with a heavy heart that the 23rd annual Desert Storm Poker Run announces cancellation,” said Christina Nichols, event organizer and owner of Storm Poker Runs, in a news release. She said concerns over the coronavirus pandemic hadn't yet improved to levels that the group felt it could safely hold an event that draws thousands of people to the lake each year.
“We had every intention to give you something to look forward to in the fall, after the year we all have had. We are saddened we cannot provide what we promised,” she said.
It's the first time in 23 years the event has been canceled, the organization said.
Storm Poker Runs hosts two events each year in Lake Havasu City. The spring event is a five-day event that features parties, charity elements, a street fair, poker run and shootout claimed to be the largest on the west coast. The organization also hosts the three-day Monster Run each fall.
The dates for the 2021 Desert Storm events are April 21-25, Nichols said.
