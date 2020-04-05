Doctors and entrepreneurs all over the world are answering the call to help tackle the challenges brought by the coronavirus pandemic, and those international efforts have helped Havasu Regional Medical Center obtain some innovative new equipment.
Dr. Brian Scott has been busy preparing HRMC for the pandemic for weeks in his role as the Medical Director of the Emergency Department, but those efforts haven’t stopped when he goes home from work.
“Like all medical professionals, and probably everybody else in the world right now, everyday I have been reading, learning, and trying to prepare our community as best as possible within my own means,” Scott said.
Online, Scott recently came across an idea from an international physician for a relatively simple Plexiglas box with two arm holes that can be placed over a patient when they are being intubated. Intubation involves putting a tube down the throat and into the esophagus to manually ventilate a patient with breathing troubles.
While the procedure is necessary for some patients with coronavirus, Scott said it is particularly dangerous for healthcare workers.
“Correctly, everybody is talking about how (transmission) is droplet based, which is true, but when you are intubating it can become aerosolized and it can actually stay in the room for up to three hours,” Scott said. “So it puts anyone who is in the room during that intubation at unbelievable risk.”
The box, however, is designed to contain the air-born virus and thus minimize the disbursement throughout the room.
Scott said he ordered some acrylic Plexiglas online, but it would have taken a week to be shipped to Lake Havasu City. So he brought it up with his neighbor John Jehle, who happens to own Rudy Glass and was able to provide a couple sheets of the material on the spot.
Scott said he and his son Gavin Lintz went into his woodshop on Monday to try their hand at making an intubator box of their own.
The first attempt took about 3.5 hours as Scott determined a cutlist that would maximize the available material, then took it in to the HRMC Emergency Department to make sure that it fit the bed correctly.
“Immediately, our critical care doctor, Dr. (Khizer) Shaikh, said ‘I want some for the ICU,’” Scott said.
So the next day they were back at it, using the remaining Plexiglas to assemble three more intubator boxes -- two for the ED, and two for the ICU -- in about 2.5 hours.
Scott said Jehle ordered more material for the boxes, and offered to make more if needed.
“We are going to perform our first intubation -- whenever that is,” Scott said. “The way things are going, who knows? It could be tomorrow, or the next day. But as soon as we know that the box works really well, which all the data I have seen from around the country says it will, they are going to ask me to build a few more so that we can have one available in each wing of our hospital. You never know where somebody is going to need to have the intubation done. So we will probably end up building a few more.”
A new innovation
Scott is also in the process of creating a new innovation that, like the intubator boxes, he hopes will spread online for people to help protect their own communities.
Scott said he has been working with a family member who runs a team of engineers to come up with a machine to automate a repetitive task that has become increasingly necessary around the world -- squeezing a bag valve mask.
Bag valve masks are used to help patients breath, and can be used in a pinch when a ventilator is not available. With worldwide shortages of ventilators that can mean needing to have a person manually squeeze the bag for hours.
“We are trying to build an open source bag valve mask machine,” Scott said. “You take that BVM that comes in with the patient and drop it into a tiny machine that squeezes the bag for you. You could do this for hours and hours and hours until you get a ventilator. So we are assuming the worst-case scenario where there is no ventilator -- what do you do until you get one? You use this little device.”
Essentially, the machine would take the place of the human hand.
“Now maybe you have one person in the room that might be able to monitor a few of these all at once, just as a safety measure, but it will squeeze the bag by itself,” Scott said.
Scott said his role in the project has been to communicate to the engineers exactly what the machine needs to be able to do from a medical perspective. Then the engineers go to work designing and programming the device.
“It has got to have parameters,” he said. “Like, how many times per minute do you squeeze the bag? How forcefully do you squeeze the bag? As a human we do all that just by touch. So you have to program a little box to do that.”
The plan is to release the material list and designs for the device for free to allow people to make the devices themselves.
“I think they are hopefully just a few more days out from an actual product that we could trial,” Scott said.
