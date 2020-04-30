Today is the day Gov. Doug Ducey’s executive order allowing some elective medical procedures to resume goes into effect, but it will still be at least a few days before any such procedures are done in Mohave County’s four hospitals.
The revised order allows healthcare facilities to obtain an exception from his previous order which officially suspended all elective procedures on March 19. Havasu Regional Medical Center hopes have its exemption by May 11.
The order was originally meant to conserve personal protective equipment and hospital beds in case of a surge in coronavirus cases. It has also had a financial impact on healthcare facilities, however, with hospitals in the county reporting roughly a 60% decrease in expected surgical volume. But as the state has taken stock of the supply of both, Ducey has elected to start relaxing those restrictions.
“Tomorrow is the effective date, but we all have to get waivers approved from the state before they will allow us to move forward, and there are a lot of things we have to do to be ready for this,” said Western Regional Medical Center (WRMC) CEO Michael Stenger. “We are taking a slow approach to opening up.”
In order to obtain an exception to resume surgeries, hospitals must demonstrate that they have met various benchmarks including a continuing supply of PPE to support the facility for 14 days, at least 20% of its beds available, and a robust testing plan for at-risk healthcare workers and all patients prior to scheduling the surgery. Hospitals must also have a plan to prioritize elective surgeries based upon urgency.
Havasu Regional Medical Center Marketing Director Jeni Coke said the hospital is still working through the application process with the State Health Department and working out some of the stipulations in the governor’s order. She said the hospital is already meeting many of the standards outlined in the executive order including having enough available beds and PPE.
“We are following all of the guidelines outlined in the Governor’s Executive Order for doing elective procedures. Most of those safety measures are already in place,” Coke said. “The only additional measure we will be taking is that we will test elective surgery patients for covid-19 three days prior to their surgery.”
Coke said the current plan is for HRMC to start doing elective surgeries on May 11.
“Our plan will ramp up for four to six weeks as the situation is monitored until we are back to normal surgical capacity,” Coke said.
Elsewhere in the county, Valley View Medical Center CEO Feliciano Jiron said during Mohave County’s Thursday press conference that his facility is eyeing May 5-11 to resume elective procedures. Stenger guessed that WRMC would begin provide surgeries in a couple weeks.
Financial impact
Many hospitals around the country have been experiencing financial hardships as a result of covid-19 as restrictions meant to save PPE and bed space have also eliminated a significant source of revenue.
Jiron said hospitals nationwide have seen an average decline of 40 to 60% in revenues, and said many rural hospitals are even more severely impacted.
“It is not just the surgical volume that is impacting them, there is also the secondary volumes that are the physical therapy that goes with orthopedics surgery, and also the laboratory visit,” he said. “It is a difficult time for a lot of facilities. A big challenge for us has been to make sure that we are working diligently to take care of our patients, take care of those revenues that are coming in, and in turn that allows us to take care of our staffs.”
Jiron and Stenger both said that the surgical volume at both Bullhead City hospitals has declined by 60% during the health crisis. Turney has previously said Kingman Regional Medical Center has seen roughly a 30% drop in revenue.
HRMC also has been impacted, though it did not provide any specific numbers.
“Our hospital, like most hospitals in the country, have been negatively impacted financially by reducing elective surgeries and other procedures,” Coke said. “However, we continue to care for our patients with the quality and compassion our community has come to rely on. Our first priority is to keep our patients and our staff members safe and to reduce the potential for exposure to covid-19.”
