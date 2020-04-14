Dental offices in Lake Havasu City are open for business as an essential service, but only for emergency situations. Otherwise, patients are urged to stay home and protect both the community and health care workers from the spread of the coronavirus.
The American Dental Association defines dental emergencies as issues that are “potentially life threatening and require immediate treatment,” which can include ongoing tissue bleeding and severe pain or infection.
“Urgent dental care focuses on the management of conditions that require immediate attention to relieve severe pain and/or risk of infection and to alleviate the burden on hospital emergency departments,” the ADA website says. “These should be treated as minimally invasively as possible.”
Stephanie Schmidt, registered dental hygienist at Pleasant Valley Dental, said her office follows these recommendations when deciding what cases to treat during the pandemic. Elective procedures, such as cosmetic surgeries or routine check-ups, are being postponed at dental offices across the city and state. It’s important to remain open, she said, in order to keep people out of the emergency room seeking care.
Increased sanitization is an additional step implemented at dental offices in Havasu, including Dr. Mead & Dr. Houston Dentistry. Their lobby is cleaned after every patient visit and staff continue to wear protective gear during medical procedures.
At Serenity Dental, Dr. Ash Kaushesh and his staff are taking several precautions to help protect the community and themselves while still providing emergency dental care. The office closed for three weeks shortly after the coronavirus was declared a pandemic in order to regroup and make some changes before reopening April 6.
The drinking fountain in the lobby has been removed and lobby seating is limited to promote social distancing. Computers were also installed near the front desk so patients can check into their appointments without meeting with front desk personnel.
The staff at Serenity Dental are geared up from head to toe in biohazard suits, N95 masks, face shields, and gloves secured with ChemTape. Upon leaving a room after working with a patient, each worker is wiped down head to toe twice — once with an antiviral solution and again with a soap — before going into a designated room to change. A powerful ultraviolet light is also stationed in one room to sterilize equipment and gear.
In addition to providing emergency care, the Serenity Dental team has also donated thousands of N95 masks from their stash to areas in need, like California and Oregon. Marissa Sanchez, Serenity Dental clinical supervisor, has packaged more than 5,000 masks to send to New York. Now, Kaushesh said they are ready to give them out to Havasu.
“We are donating five N95 3M 1860 masks to every health care professional who can prove that they are for patient care use,” he said. Health care professionals can call Kaushesh directly at 480-900-7000 for assistance in getting masks, or they can come to Serenity Dental. They’ve also been handing gloves and masks out to essential workers still in regular contact with the public, like postal delivery workers.
By only providing emergency care, they’ve dropped from 40 patients to about six or seven per day, he said.
“Our biggest mission is that people with tooth aches or swellings don’t end up in the ER,” Kaushesh said. “We want to avoid flooding the emergency rooms. The peak of this virus hasn’t hit yet. In Havasu, we’re OK right now, but that can change in a minute.”
“The dental industry has been profoundly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Tracy Gift, dental programs director at Mohave Community College. The school’s dental hygiene clinic is currently closed due to the governor’s executive order that limited office visits to emergencies only.
“This has had a profound impact on the way students develop clinical competency,” Gift said. “For students that are graduating in May, the vast majority of their clinic time had already occurred. We have been able to finish the last few competencies with case studies, clinical discussions and manikin practice. Students in their first year are improving clinical decision-making through the same type of strategies.”
Infection control practices are taught early on in the curriculum for dental hygiene and assisting students, so adapting to the pandemic is nothing new to students.
“We practice universal or standard precautions, which essentially means that we treat all patients as if they are infectious,” Gift explained. “The pandemic has allowed us to broaden and solidify that knowledge in a very real fashion since COVID-19 is transmissible prior to symptoms.”
Gift added, “One of the hallmarks of success in the dental field is adaptability and this pandemic has definitely built upon that attribute for all dental programs students, faculty and staff.”
