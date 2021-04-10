An immunization event at the Lake Havasu Aquatic Center is a chance for parents to catch up on their kid’s vaccines after an unprecedented year.
Community organizations like the state agency First Things First and the Lake Havasu Unified School District partnered together for this event after a yearlong pandemic diverted medical resources.
“Many people get their vaccines through their primary care physicians,” First Things First Regional Director Vijette Saari said. “However in rural counties like La Paz and Mohave a lot of people get their vaccines through the county health department.”
When covid struck last March, Mohave County Health Department had to shift their resources to dealing with the pandemic, which was necessary, Saari says.
Mohave Public Health Director Denise Burly announced in December 2020 that the childhood immunization program would be put on halt so that staff could be moved to the rollout of the covid vaccine.
According to 2019 ADHS numbers, 90 percent of Mohave County kindergartens, which is 5 percent below the require percent for herd immunity. According to that report 52 percent of Mohave schools have adequate coverage to prevent a measles outbreak.
These numbers are from 2019 though.
“All of the measures below are pre-covid, so we expect coverage levels to be significantly impacted by the disruption in care,” Saari said.
Saari says that First Things First hopes that today’s event and subsequent ones on May 15 and July 31 will help children get back on track with their immunizations and preferably before the start of school.
