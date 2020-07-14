County officials gathered this week in Kingman to discuss its ongoing response to the coronavirus pandemic, but countywide masking requirements soon gave way to contention among the meeting’s spectators.
The meeting on Monday began with a request by Mohave County Board of Supervisors Chair Jean Bishop, urging those present in the county’s meeting chambers abide by an ordinance requiring that masks be worn while in the facility. Only one member of the audience objected. When he was asked whether he had a medical exemption from wearing a mask or protective face covering, the unseen audience member cited his “constitutional rights” as his exemption.
“If you’re going to throw me out, throw me out,” the man told county officials.
When asked to leave the meeting chambers willingly, the unseen audience member refused. Bishop requested that county security staff escort him from the room.
“The Board of Supervisors has required all people in the building to wear a mask,” said Deputy County Attorney Ryan Esplin at Monday’s meeting. “If people don’t have masks, we have masks available for them to wear. But if they have no medical exemption, and they won’t wear a mask, they will be asked to leave.”
According to Mohave County Public Health Director Denise Burley, 1,840 coronavirus cases have been confirmed countywide as of this week. Only 581 coronavirus patients have reportedly recovered, Burley said, and 93 patients have died due to the virus. Once primarily afflicting older county residents, the average age of new cases has continued to decline, with an accelerated number of new patients less than 50 years old.
With reduced capacity at Mohave County hospitals and an increase in ventilator usage by patients, health officials are taking the threat seriously – and are asking residents to do the same.
According to Mohave County Environmental Health Manager Ron Balsamo, masking requirements and social distancing have been urged since the pandemic began. But until now there has been debate as to whether such should be entirely voluntary, and how it would be enforced.
“We incorporate it into normal health inspections, and take into account whether patrons at a business are wearing masks, or if those patrons are being encouraged to space six feet apart,” Balsamo said. “We can check if they are at legal capacity … but at this point we are strictly educating businesses.”
Depending on what course may next be chosen by the Arizona Governor’s Office or Mohave County supervisors, Balsamo says health officials could exercise stronger measures to gain compliance with masking and social distancing directives.
“Depending on where we, or the governor’s office wants to go, we can move on from asking compliance to demanding compliance,” Balsamo said. “We could shut down a business that refuses to comply after repeated complaints. But we’ll always start with education and asking politely for compliance.”
Mohave County Supervisor Buster Johnson agreed that forcing compliance, in extreme cases, would be the best measure to take for businesses failing to observe public safety measures due to the coronavirus.
“In my opinion … everyone knows what the rules are,” Johnson said. “If (businesses) are in violation, and they don’t clean up their act, we can shut them down. Everyone else will get the word, and everyone will comply then.”
According to Balsamo, the Mohave County Department of Public Health has received as many as three complaints concerning businesses in which employees have been seen without wearing protective face coverings. Health inspectors informed business owners of the situation, Balsamo said, and those businesses soon corrected their behavior. None have directly refused to comply with Ducey’s order for Arizona businesses.
“We don’t want to be the ‘mask police’, or the ‘food police’,” Bishop said at the meeting. “But if someone is blatantly disregarding the safety of others, our duty is to step in and take some type of corrective action.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.