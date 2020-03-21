A long line of military Humvees turning into town off of State Route 95 were shown in a video that circulated quickly online Saturday afternoon, and rumors spread that the convoy was the first arrival of the Arizona National Guard — but it was all part of a regular training exercise.
The video was posted on Facebook around noon on Saturday, depicting the military vehicles turning from SR-95 onto McCulloch Boulevard S. Residents and local pages began sharing it, but it was later said to be a “driving course training” exercise that is done on a monthly basis, according to a group affiliate.
David Nunn, a public affairs official for the Arizona National Guard, also confirmed that no shipments have been sent to Havasu since Gov. Doug Ducey’s executive order, which employs the National Guard’s assistance with re-stocking local grocery stores at the request of any county. Mohave County spokesperson Roger Galloway was not aware of any such request being made so far.
Shortly after the post had spread, the Lake Havasu City Facebook page confirmed that the National Guard has not been deployed to the city.
“If anything like that were to happen, the City would notify the community,” the post read.
The city also warned residents to avoid spreading rumors on social media.
