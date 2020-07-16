Coronavirus cases in Lake Havasu City are increasing at the fastest rate in Mohave County compared to Bullhead City and Kingman according to county health officials.
Since July 1, Havasu has seen an increase of 157 percent when it comes to virus cases, Assistant Health Director Melissa Palmer said Thursday during a special Board of Supervisors meeting. Kingman has seen an increase of 38 percent, and Bullhead City’s increase is at 83 percent, Palmer reported.
“[Wednesday], we had a record number of cases reported at 137,” Palmer said.
In Arizona, Mohave and Pinal are the only two counties where cases are still on the rise, according to Gov. Doug Ducey and Arizona Department of Health Services. All other counties are either seeing a decrease in new cases, or case numbers have stabilized.
Mohave County officials reported 85 new cases on Thursday, including 27 in Havasu.
Fourteen of Havasu’s new cases are under the age of 50, and the county continues to see a growth in younger cases. Havasu now has 653 cases and 14 deaths from the virus.
Bullhead City reported 41 new cases Thursday, 27 of which are under the age of 50. Their total count is up to 1,025 cases and 36 deaths from the disease.
Kingman added 17 new cases to their total, which is up to 451, including 46 deaths. Nine of the cases are under the age of 50.
Mohave County now has 2,169 cases and 96 deaths. The average age of cases in the county is currently 48.6, and the average age of deaths is 78, Palmer said.
The county is working on beefing up their contact tracing effort by adding six new case investigators, who will start on the job Monday. Palmer also said that the county will work on reporting percentages for cases that are recovering at home or require hospitalization, further shedding light on the conditions of the county’s cases.
