For many Lake Havasu City residents, the loss of income is creating severe economic pain. Those who are feeling the worst pinches are those in the non-essential service sector.
Many can get speedy financial help from the Arizona Department of Economic Security. According to an announcement from Gov. Doug Ducey’s office, the time it takes to receive unemployment benefits just became significantly shorter.
In a late Friday afternoon statement, the governor said the new guidelines waive the one-week waiting period after an employee loses a job before they apply for unemployment benefits. Also, work search requirements are waived for those receiving unemployment benefits.
The change includes eligibility for people who work at a business that has been temporarily closed or has reduced hours because of COVID-19, people who must quarantine because of COVID-19 or those caring for a family member with COVID-19 to the list of people eligible for unemployment insurance.
The good news for business owners is that the governor’s order also waives any increase in employer payments to the unemployment insurance fund for businesses whose employees receive benefits under the provision.
Financial help from the Arizona Department of Economic Security is available by applying online. Learn more at www.azui.gov. Click on the button titled “Apply for UI Benefits.”
Unemployment benefits may not be enough money to make some residents whole. Those who are running short on food dollars should check with the Havasu Community Health Foundation Food Bank, 1980 Kiowa Blvd., or the St. Vincent de Paul Food Bank, 1841 W Acoma Blvd.
Local voices on the impact
A few Havasu residents shared their stories of how the coronavirus has interrupted their professional lives.
Both Colton Nicholas and Mimi Dawn said their work hours have been cut more than half. Another woman said her hours in the hospitality industry have been decreased “tremendously. I’m a single mother of three just living check-to-check to pay bills and buy groceries without welfare.”
Ashley Diaz only recently returned to the work force after being a stay-at-home mom. She’s now on hiatus. “I fell in love with my job and now I’m not working for three weeks. Hopefully, that’s all. I was loving (working) so much; my family’s finances were great. I want all this to be over. I miss all my coworkers -- can’t wait to go back.”
Kristin Marie is thankful that she hasn’t lost any work hours, but laments that she can’t get assistance for food for her daughter through the schools meal program unless the child is present. “ I understand that to some degree, but she won’t be with someone who has a car to take her between those hours and I’m not allowed to get it without her.”
She said another distribution method would be helpful. “Especially when I actually pay for my daughter’s lunch with money on her account.”
