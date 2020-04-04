Lake Havasu City has had its first death caused by the coronavirus. Mohave County announced the death Saturday afternoon. According to a news release, the person was older than 65 and had other underlying health conditions. The person, whose identity isn't being released, died at Havasu Regional Medical Center.
The county's public health department said it is in the process of notifying close contacts of the new cases and plans to monitor them for symptoms.
The county also announced three new cases of coronavirus in the Lake Havasu City area. One of the new cases involves an out-of-state resident hospitalized locally.
There are now 9 positive cases in the Lake Havasu City area, five in Kingman and two in Bullhead City. The death was the first in Mohave County.
