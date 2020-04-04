Lake Havasu City has had its first death caused by the coronavirus. Mohave County announced the death Saturday afternoon. According to a news release, the person was older than 65 and had other underlying health conditions. The person, whose identity isn't being released, died at Havasu Regional Medical Center.
The county's public health department said it is in the process of notifying close contacts of the new cases and plans to monitor them for symptoms.
The county also announced four new cases of coronavirus in the Lake Havasu City area. One of the new cases involves an out-of-state resident hospitalized locally. One other case is "epidemiologically linked to a previously identified Mohave County case" and is an adult recovering at home.
Another case in Kingman was also confirmed Saturday evening — an adult also recovering in self-isolation at home.
There are now 10 positive cases in the Lake Havasu City area (including the out-of-state visitor), six in Kingman and two in Bullhead City. Saturday's death was the first in Mohave County.
(6) comments
How were there 12 positive cases yesterday, 1 death today and 3 more positive cases but now we’re at 9?!
i want to say thank you to the havasu news. from kingman if not for you guys we would have no information at all. i wish all of you and yours the very best
So Mayor Cal, how much longer are you going to ignore the upward trajectory of this highly communicable disease? Take your rose-colored glasses off. This is not going away soon, and the math shows the infections are multiplying quickly. How many more have to test positive, and now die, before you take notice? Don't you care about our nurses and doctors? Please, please, please take some proactive measures and shut down the hotels, rv parks, airbnbs, and overnight camping in our city! Anything less is just plain reckless and incompetent.
I agree, and I also think the boat launch ramps should be shut down as well, and I am a local boater. Too many coming from CA because they can’t boat there.
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
Given the time we're in, you're probably right....
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.