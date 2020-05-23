The first case of coronavirus in Needles was recorded Friday.
According to a city press release, the resident is an employee of an essential business. Contact tracing is currently in progress, and the individual has been instructed to self-isolate for 10 days after symptoms began. Those who have been in contact with the patient are also being instructed to self-isolate for 14 days.
The patient is not showing symptoms of coronavirus, the city's press release said.
Needles has previously recorded two cases in visitors from Los Angeles as well.
