Mohave County's coronavirus death toll is up to eight after Bullhead City's first death was reported Wednesday morning.
The death was one of the previously identified hospitalized coronavirus cases in the Bullhead City are, the Mohave County Department of Public Health said in a press release. They were in the 65+ age range and the case was not epidemiologically-linked to another case or travel-related.
There are still 105 cases in Mohave County, with 30 cases in Lake Havasu City (including three deaths), 64 in Kingman (including four deaths) and 11 in Bullhead City (including one death).
As of 5 p.m. on April 28, 1,123 tests have been performed in Mohave County. Of those tests, 62 results are pending and 954 have come back negative for coronavirus.
