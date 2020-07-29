The Mohave County Health Department reported 63 new coronavirus cases and four deaths on Wednesday. The four deaths were in Lake Havasu City. They involved one person in their 60s and three in their 70s. The health department doesn’t provide additional information on identities of patients to the public. Eleven of the 63 cases were located in Havasu.
Bullhead City has the bulk of the new cases, with 36. There were also 15 cases in Kingman.
Mohave County has had 2,882 cases And 138 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. The county health department considers 962 of those cases to be recovered. Havasu has had 928 cases and 28 deaths.
Bullhead City has had 1334 cases and 59 deaths. Kingman has had a total of 561 cases and 51 deaths.
