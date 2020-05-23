Four new coronavirus cases — one being a death — were reported Saturday evening by the Mohave County Department of Public Health.
One case is in the Lake Havasu City area. The individual is in the 80-89 age range, recovering at home in isolation. The individual is linked to another case.
A 90+ individual also tested positive for the virus in Bullhead City. The case remains under investigation.
The final two cases are in the Kingman area. One is a 60-69 individual, and the case is under investigation. A 90+ individual passed in Kingman, and the case has not been previously reported.
There are now 59 positive cases in Havasu (including five deaths), 205 in Kingman (including 23 deaths), nine cases in North County (comprised of smaller Mohave County communities), and 26 in Bullhead City (including one death). There is a total of 299 cases and 32 deaths.
As of Friday morning, 4,067 tests have been performed in Mohave County, with 3,660 returning negative. Results from 126 tests are still pending, and testing results have not been received by the county for Havasu's recent "blitz" testing event.
Havasu five deaths; Kingman 23 deaths; Bullhead City one death. There is a total of 32 deaths. My addition is 5+23+1=29 deaths, not 32!
9+205+9+26=299 cases, correct!
