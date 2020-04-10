Another positive coronavirus case was confirmed today in the Bullhead City service area.
The individual is in the 65+ age range and is isolated and recovering at home, according to the Mohave County Department of Public Health.
This case is epidemiologically-linked to a previous case. County nurses are currently in the process of the contact investigation.
This new case brings to 29 the total positives cases in the county. There are now 14 positive confirmed cases in the Lake Havasu City area, including the two deaths, eleven in Kingman, and four in Bullhead City.
The number reported by the county does not include one case of an out-of-state resident hospitalized in Havasu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.