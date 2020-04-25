A fourth coronavirus death was confirmed by the Mohave County Department of Public Health Saturday. This is a new case, according to the department, bringing the county's total to 83 cases.
The individual was in the 65 + age range and was hospitalized at Kingman Regional Medical Center. The case is epidemiologically-linked to another case and Kingman’s first recorded covid-19 death.
There are now 47 cases in Kingman (including this death), 26 cases in Lake Havasu City (including three deaths), and 10 in Bullhead City.
As of Saturday afternoon, there have been 785 tests performed in Mohave County, according to the county's website. Of those tests, 678 have come back negative and 47 results are pending.
