Low-income parents who work in health care, public health and essential government services that are still operating amid the COVID-19 pandemic can qualify for free child care under a new program that Gov. Doug Ducey announced on Friday.
Parents who work in essential services whose household income is less than $65,000 per year are eligible for scholarships for free child care under the new Arizona Enrichment Centers program. The scholarships are funded by the state’s child care and development fund, which is overseen by the Department of Economic Security, according to Ducey spokesman Patrick Ptak.
The enrichment centers, which are licensed child care facilities, serve children under 13 years of age. The program also provides a list of unlicensed facilities that will care for kids 13 and older.
People who don’t meet the income requirement for the program can still find childcare through the Arizona Enrichment Centers, though they’ll have to pay the same market rate as other customers.
“Through support including child care assistance and financial resources, we can help alleviate some of the stress and concerns that families serving on the frontlines are facing,” Ducey said in a press statement.
The program is open to parents who work in public health, such as employees at hospitals, clinics, dental offices and pharmacies, among numerous others, and essential government jobs, including first responders, law enforcement, people who work in correctional facilities and those who work at recreational facilities. A list of eligible jobs is on the program’s website.
