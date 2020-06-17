PHOENIX — In an abrupt about-face, Gov. Doug Ducey on Wednesday agreed to give city, town and county officials the power to enact and enforce requirements for people to wear face masks. Mohave County could act on the new authority as soon as today.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors will discuss face mask requirements during their coronavirus meeting Thursday, Chairman Jean Bishop said.
“I would hope my fellow board members will consider the science, consider our options and discuss how we can encourage our citizens to act responsibly when out in public or when in groups not able to social distance by volunteer mask wearing,” she said. “I believe we need to make proper adjustments as the conditions change going forward, considering advice given by our health professionals.”
The special supervisors meeting can be viewed online at MohaveCounty.us. It begins at noon.
The governor’s move comes six days after state Health Director Cara Christ acknowledged there have been “hot spots,’’ places in Arizona where coronavirus has spread quicker than elsewhere. But the governor at that time rejected the possibility of giving local officials the option of imposing their own restrictions, saying he wants a statewide standard to “reduce confusion.’’
Lake Havasu City Mayor Cal Sheehy said he was grateful for the increased flexibility at the local level, but he said there were no current plans to require masks in Havasu.
“This is a big shift from the governor, who prior to today and with no advance notice, precluded cities and towns from making local decisions,” Sheehy said. “All of a sudden, he is now allowing mayors to make those local decisions, giving a little bit of confusion of the narrative to citizens.”
The city will continue monitoring the case numbers and data locally, and then make decisions that are “right for Lake Havasu City residents,” Sheehy said.
In the same press conference, the governor also:
- Said he was going to provide for more enforcement of existing regulations that businesses are supposed to obey to promote social distancing’’ among customers and for staff to wear face masks. There have been multiple reports and photos of patrons crowded into bars and restaurants despite a requirement for businesses to have plans to prevent that from happening.
- Deployed 300 members of the Arizona National Guard to help with “contact tracing.’’ The idea is to better be able to find people who may have been exposed to someone who tested positive for the virus but did not have symptoms;
- Agreed to allocate $10 million for masks and other personal protective equipment for long-term care facilities.
Sheehy said the city will continue to focus on education efforts to encourage social distancing and cleanliness. He said residents should only enter businesses and establishments where they feel safe and comfortable.
“As we work through these next few days and weeks and months as we mitigate the spread of the virus, we will always remain focused in Lake Havasu City on the health and safety of our citizens and we’re committed to that throughout this entire process,” Sheehy said.
