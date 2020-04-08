Gov. Doug Ducey released an executive order Tuesday that increases restrictions for some out-of-state travelers in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, but several Arizona mayors are calling for more action — including Lake Havasu City’s Cal Sheehy.
Ducey’s order was implemented to “increase quarantine guidelines for out-of-state travelers entering Arizona,” the document reads. It requires anyone who travels to Arizona from an area with substantial community spread to isolate or quarantine themselves upon arrival for 14 days.
The order specifies the states of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, but says additional areas could be included as situations elsewhere develop.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a travel advisory for residents of these three states on March 28, urging them to refrain from non-essential domestic travel for 14 days effective immediately. Ducey’s order targets visitors to Arizona arriving in airports. But an aide to Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego said the Federal Aviation Agency prohibits any airport employees from participating in this kind of public health screening. The aide, Annie DeGraw, said that if Ducey wants to give a message to incoming travelers, he’s going to have to use his own resources, even if it means sending National Guard troops to Arizona airports.
On the same day, 12 mayors from cities across Arizona, including Havasu Mayor Cal Sheehy, signed and sent a letter to Ducey asking him “to provide additional guidance to your stay-at-home order to include stricter travel restrictions.”
“Although we encourage our residents to engage in outdoor exercise in their communities, we believe additional guidance is needed to urge Arizona residents and out-of-state travelers to delay discretionary travel in order to avoid overwhelming popular tourist destinations,” Flagstaff Mayor Coral Evans wrote. “These more concise restrictions should be limited to obtaining necessary supplies and services, caring for family members, and conducting work that is deemed essential under your previous order.”
Cities like Lake Havasu City that border other states or boast as popular tourist destinations are suffering the consequences of coronavirus closures elsewhere, the letter emphasizes.
Evans wrote, “The influx of residents from larger cities visiting and vacationing, not only from Arizona but from other states is exacerbating the spread of COVID-19 while also placing a tremendous strain on our already taxed grocery stores, healthcare operations and emergency services.”
“Now is not the time to travel to Arizona,” the letter reads. “Now is the time to protect the health and safety of our residents.”
