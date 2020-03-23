PHOENIX — Gov. Doug Ducey is preparing a list of what are “essential services’’ should he decide to order everyone who doesn’t fit into that category to stay home due to COVID-19.
The governor said Monday that he would not follow the lead of counterparts in other states who have implemented “shelter in place’’ directives “at this time.’’ He said the health experts with whom he has talked don’t believe that’s necessary.
“I’m working with guidance from CDC and the Department of Health Services,” Ducey said. “That’s been guiding Arizona’s direction.’’
But the governor acknowledged that, in preparing this list, he is setting the stage for who will be governed by such an order should he believe that becomes necessary here.
“We are watching what’s happening around the country,’’ Ducey said, describing it as a “proactive and administrative step.’’
More to the point, the governor said it will let individuals and their employers know what to expect.
“It’s to provide clarity,’’ he said.
“It’s so that people in these situations can plan ahead,’’ the governor continued. “We’re going to hope for the best but we’re going to prepare for eventual escalation of this.’’
The governor, in preparing for what might come next, said the situation will get worse before it gets better, mentioning the two deaths in Arizona so far.
“It’s a sobering indication of what we will likely continue to face,’’ he said.
“The sad reality is, just like the rest of the country, we expect more deaths,’’ Ducey said. “And as we work to increase testing capacity, we expect more confirmed cases.’’
Essential services
These are what Gov. Doug Ducey has identified as “essential services” should he issue an order for everyone else to stay at home:
• Health care and public health operations, including hospitals, public health entities, distributors of personal protective equipment and biotechnology companies;
• Human services operations, including those that provide services for the elderly, those with developmental disabilities, foster and adoption children and the homeless;
• Infrastructure operations, including food production, utility operators, construction and internet providers;
• Government functions, including first responders, emergency management personnel, 911 operators, child protection staff, welfare providers and more;
• Business operations, including grocery and medicine providers, outdoor recreation;
• Organizations that provide charitable and social services, including religious and secular non-profit organizations and food banks;
• Media organizations, including newspaper, television, radio and other media services;
• Gas stations and other transportation-related businesses;
• Financial institutions, including banks and credit unions;
• Hardware and supply stores;
• Critical trades, including plumbers, electricians, cleaning, sanitation, HVAC and security staff;
• Mail, post, shipping and logistics;
• Education institutions, including public and private K-12 schools, universities and research entities;
• Laundry services;
• Restaurants for consumption off-premises;
• Supplies distributors that enable telework and work from home and those that supply essential businesses;
• Transportation, including airlines, taxis, and ride-sharing;
• Home-based and care services, including for seniors and those with developmental disabilities;
• Residential facilities and shelters, including those for children, seniors or at-risk populations;
• Professional services, including legal, real estate and accounting services;
• Day care centers for “essential’’ employees exempted though the order;
• Manufacturers, distribution and producers of supply chain-critical products;
• Hotels and motels;
• Funeral services.
